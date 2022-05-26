A 20 Year Old Warning From Alex Jones

Back in 2002, Alex Jones issued an eerie warning about a tyrannical organization calling itself the ‘New World Order’ that was pushing for a world wide government.
Jones claimed that the globalists wanted to reduce the population of ‘worthless human beings’.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He then described how they planned to create cashless societies, open borders, centralized ‘healthcare’ and more to advance their agenda…..and that the tyrants even planned to release diseases and virus’s upon the population.
Latest Videos
20 Year Old Warning From Alex Jones: “NWO Planning Global Pandemic”
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US
Now, whatever you think about him, or whatever side you think he’s on, Alex Jones did try to warn everyone….and his predictions have or are already coming true.