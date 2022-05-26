A 20 Year Old Warning From Alex Jones

Back in 2002, Alex Jones issued an eerie warning about a tyrannical organization calling itself the ‘New World Order’ that was pushing for a world wide government.

Jones claimed that the globalists wanted to reduce the population of ‘worthless human beings’.

He then described how they planned to create cashless societies, open borders, centralized ‘healthcare’ and more to advance their agenda…..and that the tyrants even planned to release diseases and virus’s upon the population.

Now, whatever you think about him, or whatever side you think he’s on, Alex Jones did try to warn everyone….and his predictions have or are already coming true.