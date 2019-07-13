9th Circuit Hands Trump Huge WIN on Sanctuary Cities

The Trump administration has won a landmark victory in its fight against sanctuary cities.

The 9th Circuit Court ruled in favor of the White House to prioritize federal dollars for policing in sanctuary cities.

The city of Los Angeles sued the Trump administration after it was denied $3 million due to its liberal immigration policies.

The Hill reports: The ruling, a split 2-1 decision, said the Department of Justice (DOJ) was within its rights to withhold Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants from sanctuary cities and states over their refusal to work with federal immigration enforcement authorities and instead prioritize agencies that focused on unauthorized immigration and agreed to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to jail records and immigrants in custody.

The city of Los Angeles first sued the administration after it was denied a $3 million grant on the grounds that it did not receive the money because it did not focus on immigration for its community policing grant application.

The decision reversed a district court’s ruling.

“The panel rejected Los Angeles’s argument that DOJ’s practice of giving additional consideration to applicants that choose to further the two specified federal goals violated the Constitution’s Spending Clause,” wrote Judge Sandra Ikuta, joined by Judge Jay Bybee.