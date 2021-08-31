Nearly 90 retired army generals and admirals signed a letter calling for the resignation of the ‘woke’ Secretary of Defence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff due to their mishandling of the Afghanistan crisis.

The botched withdrawal has left thousands of Americans stranded in the Taliban-run country, with the Biden administration seemingly unwilling to help those left behind.

As the principal military advisors to the Commander In Chief, the SECDEF and CJCS were the two top military officials in a position to stop the dangerous withdrawal from happening.

If they did everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal and the President did not accept their recommendations, then knowing the disastrous consequences looming, the retired flag officer signers believe these top military advisors should have resigned as a matter of conscience and public statement.

The consequences of this disaster are enormous and will reverberate for decades beginning with the safety of Americans and Afghans who are unable to move safely to evacuation points; therefore, being de facto hostages of the Taliban. The death and torture of Afghans has already begun and will result in a human tragedy of major proportions.

In addition, the loss of billions of dollars in our advanced military equipment and supplies falling into the hands of our enemies is catastrophic. The damage to the reputation of the United States is indescribable. We will be seen for many years as an unreliable partner in any multinational agreement or operation.

Trust in the United States is irreparably damaged.

Moreover, now our adversaries are emboldened to move against America due to the weakness displayed in Afghanistan. China benefits the most followed by Russia, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea and others. Terrorists around the world are energized and can pass freely into our country through our open border with Mexico and among the inadequately vetted Afghan refugees.

For these reasons the letter calls on the SECDEF General Austin and the CJCS General Milley to resign. A fundamental principle in the military is holding those in charge responsible and accountable for their actions or inactions. There must be accountability at all levels for this tragic and avoidable debacle. The entire letter calling for resignations and the growing list of signers can be found by clicking here.