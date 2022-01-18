9-Yr-Old Disabled Boy Forced to Sit Exam Outside in Dangerous Freezing Weather for Refusing to Wear a Mask

An 8-year-old disabled boy in Austria was forced to take an exam outside in dangerously freezing conditions as punishment for refusing to wear a mask.

An investigation is now underway to find out why the student in Voitsberg was abused despite having a valid mask exemption.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

A disturbing photo shows the boy, Jason, sat outside next to the classroom window in temperatures of -2 Celsius.

Summit.news reports: The boy’s parents have hired a lawyer and are now considering moving their son to a different school.

Markus Leinfellner of the Freedom Party of Austria described the incident as an “odd class scandal” after he brought the case to the attention of the Austrian Ministry of Education.

Children are routinely forced to sit outside in freezing cold weather as a result of inhumane COVID-19 rules.

We previously highlighted a case at Waynewood Elementary School close to Alexandria where kids were photographed sitting outside in snow in what officials called a “mask and snack break.”

Video of the elementary school kids sitting in 24 degrees (that's Fahrenheit, below freezing) at @waynewoodes today. This is Virginia, where kids don't routinely wear down and wool. @Karen4Schools @FCPSSupt @fcpsnews pic.twitter.com/6scCWizHEy — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) January 11, 2022

Last month, kindergarten students in Portland, Oregon were forced to sit outside eating lunch on buckets in the near-freezing cold while socially distanced from their classmates.

CHILD ABUSE: Kindergartners are forced to eat lunch outside in 40 degree weather at Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon.



They sit on buckets to social distance from their classmates. pic.twitter.com/KqFcliTFYf — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 8, 2021

Last year, Forbes deleted an article written by an education expert who asserted that forcing schoolchildren to wear face masks was causing psychological trauma.

“Children in masks are also likely to miss out on critical language development, another fundamental area of growth in early years where children from low-income backgrounds already have disproportionate disadvantages,” wrote Zak Ringelstein, who has a a PhD in education from Columbia University.

A study by researchers at Brown University found that mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic have tumbled by as much as 22 points while verbal, motor and cognitive performance have all suffered as a result of lockdown and mask rules.