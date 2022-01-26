81 Yr Old Nancy Pelosi To Seek Re-election To Congress Because ‘Democracy Is At Stake’

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has represented California in Congress since 1987, has announced that she is running for re-election again this year in order to ‘defend democracy’.

The 81 year old declared that she was running for a 19th term because ‘nothing less is at stake than our democracy.’

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.



But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

RT reports: Pelosi will be 82 when the next election takes place in November, and it still remains to be seen if she will run for Speaker of the House again. Back in 2018, the politician promised that her current term would be her last, though, it’s unclear if she has changed her mind since then.

While Pelosi is not the oldest person to have served in Congress, she has continuously held her position as California congresswoman since 1987. As a congresswoman, Pelosi has served under seven US presidents: Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

Though Pelosi’s re-election campaign announcement received endorsements from supporters, conservatives seized on the opportunity to point to her advanced age.

How old were you when Nancy Pelosi first took office in 1987? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 25, 2022

Of course Nancy Pelosi is running again. She's only 81, that's like 20 in vampire years. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) January 25, 2022