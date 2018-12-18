8 Year Old’s Will Be Told ‘Boys Can Have Periods Too’ Under New Sex Education Guidelines

Pupils as young as eight at a UK primary school will be told that ‘all genders’ can have periods under new sex education guidelines

The guidelines on on menstruation and sex education were issued to teachers in Brighton and Hove to help them avoid offending girls who identify as boys.

The move has been condemned as unnecessarily confusing for young children and yet another example of political correctness gone mad.

The Mail Online reports: The teacher guidance, from Brighton & Hove City Council, states: ‘Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods.’ It says language about menstruation must be inclusive of ‘all genders’ and orders that ‘bins for used period products are provided in all toilets’ for children.

But Tory MP David Davies described it as ‘insanity’ for teachers to be explaining the concept of transgender boys having periods to eight-year-olds.

‘Learning about periods is already a difficult subject for children that age, so to throw in the idea girls who believe they are boys also have periods will leave them completely confused,’ he added.

Stephanie Davies-Arai, from the campaign group Transgender Trend, said: ‘Girls going through puberty are already having a difficult time. What they should be given is clear language to be able to talk about their bodies and their female biological functions without couching it in politically correct terms.’

And feminist campaigner Julie Bindel said: ‘To tell impressionable children that boys can also menstruate sidelines girls who should be getting support when they start their periods.’

The emergence of the guidance comes after it was reported that a state secondary in Brighton has 40 pupils who ‘do not identify as [the] gender presented at birth’.