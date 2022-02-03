8 Year Old Boy Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest At Indoor Play Centre

An eight year old boy has died after having a cardiac arrest at an indoor play centre, according to reports.

The child was at the Crash Bang Wallop soft play centre in Walsall when the emergency incident happened.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene found the boy in a critical condition and gave him vital life support according to a report by Birmingham Live.

The child was then rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital but tragically died following the incident at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called to a play centre on Lindon Road, Walsall yesterday (1 Feb) to reports a child had gone into cardiac arrest.

“An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died.

‘His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”