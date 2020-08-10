750,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Recalled Due To Safety Concerns

As manay as 750,000 unused coronavirus testing kits are being recalled over safety concerns.

The MHRA, the UK’s medicines and healthcare products regulator, have asked Randox to recall the kits sent out to care homes and individuals.

Randox iscompany is a healthcare diagnostics group whose tests were flagged up in July, when supplies to care homes and individuals were halted.

The Department of Health has also told Randox to recall their coronavirus test kits from NHS test and trace settings.

BBC reports: The government said it was a “precautionary measure” and the risk to safety was low.

It comes weeks after the health secretary said Randox kits should not be used until further notice.

In mid-July, Matt Hancock said the swabs in some kits were “not up to standard”.

The Department for Health and Social Care said results from Randox tests were unaffected.

A spokeswoman said: “We have high safety standards for all coronavirus tests. Following the pausing of Randox kits on 15 July, Randox have now recalled all test kits as a precautionary measure.”

Care home residents or staff with symptoms of coronavirus can continue to book a test, she said.

Last weekend, a pledge to provide regular testing for care home residents and staff in England was delayed, partly because of the problems with Randox kits.

Healthcare group Randox, based in County Antrim in Northern Ireland, claims to be responsible for up to 17% of the total tests carried out in the UK. About 1.3 million of its tests have been sent out so far.