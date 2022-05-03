7 Out of 10 ‘Child Migrants’ in Europe Are Actually Adult Men

The vast majority of migrants arriving in Belgium who claim to be children are actually adult men, according to new government reports released this week.

More than 3,300 ‘unaccompanied foreign minors’ entered Belgium last year.

Belgian authorities conducted age determination testing on three-quarters of those migrants and discovered seven out of ten were, in fact, adults.

“In 2021, Belgium saw a total of 3,351 young people arrive who declared themselves to be minors,” RTBF reported.

“The Guardianship Service of the FPS Justice carried out 2515 age tests in order to verify these declarations. A total of 2435 decisions were made: at the end of the test, 69% were declared adults and 31% were declared minors.”

The revelation came as Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi announced a slew of new objectives aimed at "streamlining" Belgium's approach to welcoming and catering to child migrants.

Migrants often lie about their ages when applying for asylum in European countries, as Infowars Europe has frequently reported.

Employees of asylum centers in the Netherlands have warned many North African criminals pose as ‘unaccompanied minors’ to exploit the system and gain free accommodation.

In the United Kingdom, authorities recently determined more than half of migrants claiming to be children under the age of 18 were actually adults.

In 2017, the Swedish government tested nearly 8,000 migrants purporting to be underage and found roughly 6,600 were adults.

Tests conducted in Belgium and Germany have yielded similar results.