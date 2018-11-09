69 Year-Old-Man Sues to Change His Age Because He ‘Identifies’ as 49

A 69-year-old Dutch man has sued the government so he can be recognized as being 20 years younger than his actual age so he can go back to work and achieve greater success with younger women on Tinder.

Emile Ratelband, 69, argues that if transgender people are legally allowed to change sex, he should be allowed to change his date of birth because doctors said he has the body of a 45-year-old.

The entrepreneur and self-help guru is suing his local authority after they refused to agree to recognize him as the age he feels he is and amend his date of birth on official documents.

Mr Ratelband’s case has now gone to a court in the city of Arnhmen in the eastern Dutch province of Gelderland.

The Telegraph reports: The case has caused controversy in his homeland, with the Dutch edition of Vice, a liberal entertainment outlet, asking, “Is Emile Ratelband disturbed or accidentally extremely woke?“

Mr Ratelband was born on 11th March 1949, but says he feels at least 20 years younger and wants to change his birth date to 11th March 1969.

Mr Ratelband said: “I have done a check-up and what does it show? My biological age is 45 years.

“When I’m 69, I am limited. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work.

“When I’m on Tinder and it say I’m 69, I don’t get an answer. When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.

“Transgenders can now have their gender changed on their birth certificate, and in the same spirit there should be room for an age change.”

The Dutchman said he is discriminated against because of his age, and that he encounters problems in society on a daily basis. The court is due to deliver a written ruling within four weeks.

He complains that companies are reluctant to hire someone the age of a pensioner as a consultant.

And he says his move would also be good news for the government as he would be renouncing his pension until he reaches retirement age again.

The judge said that he had some sympathy with Mr Ratelband as people could now change their gender which would once have been unthinkable.

But the court said there would be practical problems in allowing people to change their birth date, as it would mean legally deleting part of their lives.

The judge asked Mr Ratelband about the status of his early years, from 1949 to 1969, if his official birth date was put back.

“For whom did your parents care in those years? Who was that little boy back then?,” the judge asked.

