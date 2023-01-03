‘60 Minutes’ Rings In the New Year With Warning From Eugenicist Paul Ehrlich: “2023 Is the Year Most of Us Will Die”

CBS’s “60 Minutes” welcomed the new year with a doomsday message from eugenicist Paul Ehrlich, who declared that most people will die in the coming months.

It should be noted that Ehrlich has been wrong about everything over the last 6 decades.

Paul Ehrlich has been famously wrong about everything he has predicted for six decades. https://t.co/iNatiGfTAG — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 2, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ehrlich called for population control in the 60s in his book “The Population Bomb” because he believed widespread famines would kill off hundreds of millions of people.

“The next few decades will be the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to,” Ehrlich said.

“60 Minutes” gave Ehrlich a platform to spew more lies.

“The next few decades will be the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to.”



Humanity is consuming 175 percent of what the earth can regenerate. Biologist Paul Erlich says that our current way of life is unsustainable. https://t.co/AwaKLZFGsj pic.twitter.com/MU1jHpuMwI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

Some of Ehrlich’s greatest hits:

Ehrlich, April 22, 1970 Earth Day speech:



"In ten years all important animal life in the sea will be extinct. Large areas of coastline will have to be evacuated because of the stench of dead fish." pic.twitter.com/6S2K8Rl2I0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 2, 2023

Paul Ehrlich 1971: "even money that England will not exist in the year 2000."

https://t.co/Ojv3fJkyZO pic.twitter.com/bGEFZb3wUD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 2, 2023

Here's a really creepy one.



"The mother of the year should be a sterilized woman with two adopted children."https://t.co/n6NMhiQ7L2 pic.twitter.com/wkQXTOLzdy — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 2, 2023

