‘60 Minutes’ Rings In the New Year With Warning From Eugenicist Paul Ehrlich: “2023 Is the Year Most of Us Will Die”

CBS’s “60 Minutes” welcomed the new year with a doomsday message from eugenicist Paul Ehrlich, who declared that most people will die in the coming months.
It should be noted that Ehrlich has been wrong about everything over the last 6 decades.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ehrlich called for population control in the 60s in his book “The Population Bomb” because he believed widespread famines would kill off hundreds of millions of people.
“The next few decades will be the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to,” Ehrlich said.
“60 Minutes” gave Ehrlich a platform to spew more lies.
VIDEO:
Some of Ehrlich’s greatest hits:
Full 60 Minutes interview:
