6 Year Old Boy Develops Myocarditis Two Days After Receiving Covid Jab

A 6-year-old boy from Minnesota was diagnosed with myocarditis just two days after receiving the Pfizer covid ‘vaccine’ according to a report by Alpha News.

Milo Edberg was born a micro-preemie at 23 weeks and weighing less than 750 grams, and has been battling chronic lung disease.

He learned to walk and his mother said he was alert and expressive back in December when a doctor at M Health Fairview’s Masonic Children’s Hospital decided that he needed the covid jab

At first, Milo’s mother Carrie was reluctant about getting her son vaccinated knowing that only three Minnesota children under the age of 10 had died of covid since the start of the pandemic.

But she was persuaded to go ahead after being told by the doctor that the vaccine was ‘safe and harmless.’

Now, Milo has myocarditis and can’t walk.

Alpha News reports: Milo was vaccinated Dec. 10 and discharged from the hospital hours later. He was “gasping for air” at home later the next evening, Carrie said. She dialed 911 as her son’s symptoms progressed. Young Milo was transported back to Masonic on the 12th where he was intubated and diagnosed with myocarditis. He remained intubated for a month and a half and is still in the hospital nearly two months later. He can’t sit up on his own.

In all of this time, the doctors haven’t been able to clearly explain Milo’s affliction, his mother said.

“They literally have no answers,” she commented.

Doctors haven’t even been able to provide a timeline for when Milo might be able to return home or predict if he will be able to regain any quality of life.

Before the vaccine, Carrie said her son was “eating on his own [but] now he can’t even swallow his saliva.” She said he gained so many skills last year and was doing very well.

Videos that show the child walking before he was vaccinated also contrast sharply with images supplied by his mother that show him intubated, laying helpless in the hospital.

Meanwhile, “they [the doctors at Masonic] won’t bring up the vaccine” when talking about Milo’s situation, Carrie reported.

“Milo has had amazing care at Masonic. But it is weird they won’t bring up the vaccine. They just brush it off,” she said.

However, she was able to file her own VAERS report in late January, and Milo reportedly received a 10-15 minute visit from infectious disease specialists who said they would file a report with the CDC and Pfizer early in his hospital stay. She has heard nothing about this since.