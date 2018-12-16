5G: Journalist Exposes ‘Most Censored Story Of 2018’ To Lawmakers

Journalist Derrick Broze recently exposed the dangers the 5G network poses to humans at a hearing in Houston.

According to recent research, the frequencies utilized in crowd control weapons are the same as those used in the 5G network, which studies have found harm humans in multiple ways.

Collective-evolution.com reports: The speech below takes place at a hearing in Houston.

This, like so many other health issues we are facing, is important to raise awareness about together.

The more people speaking up and creating awareness, the more chances we have of that this awareness leads to action or at the very least, a deep realization by council members that they are being bullied by corporations, much like we’re seeing in France.

A Little More On 5G

Dr. Sharon Goldberg, an internal medicine physician and professor also recently gave her testimony regarding the dangers of electromagnetic radiation. She says:

Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-review literature. These effects are seen in all life forms; plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans, we have clear evidence of cancer now: there is no question We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects…5G is an untested application of a technology that we know is harmful; we know it from the science. In academics, this is called human subjects research.”

Again, if you want to look at the science/research, a good place to start is with the Environmental Health Trust.