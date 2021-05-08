50 Cent Leaves New York For Texas To Avoid High Taxes & Covid Restrictions

50 Cent announced that he had left New York and moved to Texas after complaining about draconian COVID restrictions and high taxes.

“I love New York, but I live in Houston now,” Rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson told his social media followers. “I’ll explain later.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

The hip hop mogal ranted against Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan for the wealthy in New York before he was elected president.

I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later.🚦Green Light Gang 💣BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/z6FAkAYwB4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2021

He had also made it clear why he was planning to leave New York when he responded in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s vow to lift mask mandates and other lockdown restrictions back in March. “I’m headed to Texas fuck this” he said

Summit News reports: The actor and producer is also notorious for flouting COVID rules, having hosted a huge party in an aircraft hangar in St. Petersburg, Florida back in February, putting himself at risk of a massive fine.

In October last year, Jackson also said he was voting for Trump in an attempt to avoid Joe Biden’s punishing tax policies, which would have taken 62% of his earnings.

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

“I don’t care [if] Trump doesn’t like black people,” 50 Cent said. “62% – are you out of ya f**king mind?”

50 Cent follows Elon Musk and Joe Rogan in fleeing from a liberal coastal city to low tax Texas, but many ordinary Americans are also making the move.

A survey conducted in September 2020 found that two in five New Yorkers wanted to leave the city, with the reasons cited being crime and public safety as well as the anemic post-COVID economic recovery.