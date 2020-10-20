50 Cent Endorses President Trump For Re-election and Exits Democrat Plantation: ‘I’m Out!’

Iconic rapper 50 Cent has endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election and is calling on America to “vote for Trump” after slamming Joe Biden’s eye-watering tax hikes.

The 45-year-old star tweeted a shot of the tax rates proposed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden’s tax proposals could see those earning more than $400,000 a year hit with rates of 62.6 percent for those who live in California and 62 percent for New York City residents.

The hip-hop artist-turned-actor said on Twitter: “WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT.

The entrepreneur — born Curtis James Jackson III — posted an image from what a news broadcast, exposing the “top tax rates by state under [the] Biden tax plan.”

50 Cent joins a growing list of prominent Trump supporters, including Kirstie Alley, who recently declared her support for the President, garnering outrage from mainstream media and Hollywood celebrities.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” tweeted the actress on Saturday.

“I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason.

“He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly.

“There you have it folks there you have it.”