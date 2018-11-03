5 Afghan Asylum Seekers Arrested For Raping Teenage Girl In Germany

Police in Munich, Germany have arrested five Afghan asylum seekers who gang raped a 15-year-old German girl.

Officers apprehended five of the six-member gang, all aged between 20-25 years old, who preyed on the “socially challenged” vulnerable girl after she was groomed by one of the gang, according to Bild.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: The girl said she was afraid to defend herself because she thought they would beat her.

The Bavarian police are hunting one of their number who is still on the run.

The chief suspect denies any wrongdoing, claiming that all sex was consensual – the age of consent in Germany is 14.

News of the assault comes as Angela Merkel’s Germany reels from the horrific story of seven Syrian migrants gang-raping an 18-year-old girl on October 14.

The Syrians between the ages of 19 and 29, along with a 25-year-old German, were arrested in Freiburg in the south-western German state of Baden-Wuerttebmberg.

One of their number is alleged to have provided her with ecstasy before raping her in bushes outside a nightclub and inviting others to join in.

The four hour ordeal led to 500 marching through the streets on Monday night as nationalist groups criticised Merkel’s liberal border policy.

Merkel who has held the Chancellorship since 2005 is stepping down at the end of her term in 2021.

Her coalition faced collapse after permitting the inflow of nearly a million refugees and asylum seekers as part of her ‘Willkommenskultur’ – welcoming culture, in 2015.