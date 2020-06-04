5.5 magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern California

A 5.5 magnitude quake struck southern California, 189km (117.5 miles) northeast of Los Angeles on Wednesday night according to the US Geological Survey.

The level 5 earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California and tremors were reported by residents almost 200 miles away.

Local seismologist Zachary Ross said that Wednesday’s quake was the largest aftershock from last summer’s earthquakes.

In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered nearby.

RT reports: There have been no reports of damage or injuries as of yet.

EARTHQUAKE DETAILS: 6:32 P.M. 5.5 magnitude 14 miles east of Ridgecrest. pic.twitter.com/TDVq3NJWAN — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) June 4, 2020

Netizens said shaking could be felt as far away as Culver City, a suburb of Los Angeles located several hundred miles south of the quake’s epicenter.