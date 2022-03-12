40 House Dems Signed Letter in 2019 That Proves US Is Now Arming Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

Forty House Democrats signed a letter to the State Department in 2019 asking them to designate the Azov battalion in the Ukrainian army as a Neo-Nazi terrorist organization.

Fast forward three years and House Democrats approved a massive spending package for Ukraine that will end up in the hands of the people they once admitted are Neo-Nazis and terrorists.

The Senate voted Thursday night to approve the huge package that includes $1.5 trillion in funding to keep the federal government open along with $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, sending it to President Biden for his signature.

The 2019 letter

In the notable letter signed by 40 US House Democrats and addressed to then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, they asked why certain “white supremacist groups” including the Ukrainian Azov Battalion, were not included on the Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list.

The battalion has since become a media darling to western journalists, being depicted as ultranationalists, Ukraine’s greatest weapon, and everything in between. In Ukraine, however, the Neo-Nazi battalion is respected for its discipline, high motivation, and effectiveness in protecting the city of Mariupol from the onslaught of Russian-backed militants from the puppet “republics” in the east.

The battalion has also gained controversy due to the inclusion of Neo-Nazi foreigners. According to the House Democrats in 2019, this part of Ukraine’s army is “connected to recent terrorist attacks around the world as well as recruiting and influencing American citizens.”

And now the same Democrats are voting to spend billions on supporting them?

Representative Max Rose shared the letter of 40 congressmen to Mike Pompeo on Twitter with the following comment:

“Violent white supremacist groups meet all of the StateDept criteria for inclusion on the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations, but for some reason they refuse to label these groups as terrorists that they are, hampering law enforcement’s ability to keep us safe.”

The attack in Halle, Germany, and Christchurch, New Zealand are examples of evolving white supremacist terrorism, according to the letter (full text).

And remember the Christchurch shooter who killed dozens in the New Zealand mosque shooting had symbols associated with the Azov Battalion on his weapon. They are full-blown Neo-Nazis and yet the same Democrats who signed the letter acknowledging this fact in 2019 now want to send them weapons and billions of dollars.

Of course, the mainstream media are desperately trying to control the narrative and will say they are not Neo-Nazis and there are only 600 troops in the Azov battalion. But sources from eastern Europe indicate there are many more than this number. Even this Ukrainian source admits their military does allow Neo-Nazis in its ranks.