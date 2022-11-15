4-Year-Old Boy Who Was Face of Argentina’s Vaccine Rollout Dies Suddenly

The young boy who was used as the face of an Argentinian government’s national vaccination campaign has died suddenly, according to local reports. Santino Godoy Blanco was just four years old.

In the last two years we have witnessed an inexplicable surge of health ailments, including the sudden and unexpected deaths of young and healthy people. Excess deaths are at record levels across the world – and doctors are baffled.

Santino Blanco, who hailed from the town of San Miguel, is yet another case in point. The face of the national vaccine rollout had been unwell for a week with a high fever that persisted despite being given ibuprofen.

His mother, Agustina Blanco, took him to the Dr. Raúl F. Larcade Municipal Hospital at dawn on Wednesday, November 2, where the doctor said that he had a viral fever, and sent him home.

Unfortunately, Santino’s fever persisted and he started to throw up. He was given Reliverán (Metoclopramide) for his vomiting, but eventually went back to the hospital after his condition did not improve.

Santino Blanco was used as the face of a national vaccine campaign, urging children across Argentina to get vaccinated like him.

According to mainstream media, Santino Blanco’s death was not in any way related to vaccines. Given the fact the pharmaceutical industry owns and pays for the media, they wouldn’t dare say anything else.

In the last two years, following the rollout of experimental mRNA vaccines, there has been an explosion of tragic cases like this one. “Coincidences” continue to manifest. A regional hospital had more than a dozen doctors suddenly die in only two weeks. Professional athletes in the prime of their lives are dropping like flies. High-profile celebrities have been struck down with rare medical diagnoses. Never-before-seen hepatitis and viral outbreaks are occurring worldwide.

For example, hundreds of children are being diagnosed with “childhood dementia” and a rare disease described as Alzheimer’s mixed with Parkinson’s.

Now mainstream media outlets are suddenly highlighting a previously unheard-of disease: childhood dementia. According to some researchers, the media are engaged in an intentional predictive programming strategy designed to normalize surging neurological disorders.