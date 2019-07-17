‘4 Horsewomen of The Apocalypse’: Trump Renews Attack on ‘Wack Job’ Squad

President Donald Trump has tweeted out comments made by a Republican senator who branded the ‘squad’ of four far-left Democratic congresswomen who accused him of racism as “the four horsewomen of the apocalypse.”

In an early-morning Tweetstorm, President Trump posted Louisiana Senator John Kennedy’s comments blasting the women as left-wing “wack jobs” who are “destroying the Democratic Party.”

….they are destroying the Democrat Party. I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. I’m entitled to say that they’re Wack Jobs.” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Senator Kennedy claimed the group, which includes socialist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Somali Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, think that America “is wicked in its origins” and that Americans are all “racist and evil.”

The Louisiana senator said the women are “entitled to their opinion” but he believes they are “left wing cranks” — stating that they are so stupid they are the sort of people who need to read the “directions on a shampoo bottle” and Americans should ignore them.

“I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse,” Kennedy added.

Trump tweeted the comments in apparent agreement with Kennedy amid accusations from the congresswomen that he is “racist.” The four women have fiercely criticized the president over border security policies and a host of other issues, even appearing at times to aggravate some Democratic Party elders with their ferocity, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a separate Twitter tirade last weekend, Trump told the members of the so-called ‘squad’ to go back to the “totally broken and crime infested” countries from which they came. Only one of the women, however, was not born in the United States.

House Democrats tabled a resolution on Tuesday condemning Trump for the tweets against the freshman congresswomen, calling his remarks a “blatant racist attack.” Trump said during an event at the White House on Monday that he is not concerned by all the outrage, however, since “many people agree” with him.

He also tweeted on Tuesday denying the allegations of racism, saying that he does not have a “racist bone” in his body.