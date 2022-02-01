4 Football Matches Halted Due To Medical Emergencies In The Crowd, Including One Fatal Heart Attack

Four English football league games were suspended over the weekend because of medical incidents in the crowd.

Four fans suffered medical emergencies on Saturday afternoon within minutes of each other at Fulham, Oldham, Wycombe and Bradford.

Sadly Fulham have since confirmed the death of a supporter from a cardiac arrest after their game against Blackpool at Craven Cottage was suspended as stewards attended the medical emergency.

At Bradford, the club said their clash with Crawley was held up as a fan “looked in some discomfort” before adding that they were taken away by the club’s medical staff.

Can anyone remember incidents like this happeneing before?

The Sun reports: Play was stopped for a combined hour in the EFL matches with both sets of teams taken down the tunnels at Craven Cottage and Boundary Park.

A fan was taken ill at the Hammersmith End at Craven Cottage as Fulham led Blackpool 1-0 with 16 minutes on the clock.

And as medics attended to the supporter, fans used their flags as a shield and referee Peter Bankes took both teams back down the tunnel.

The fan, believed to be a male, was carried out of the ground on a stretcher and taken to hospital with suggestions from nearby fans he suffered a heart attack.

High-flying Fulham resumed their match 37 minutes later but conceded an equaliser just before hour mark as it finished 1-1.

There was a simultaneous stoppage at Oldham when a home fan needed treatment during the goalless League Two clash against Rochdale.

Again, the players were taken off the pitch to allow the doctors to provide help.

Oldham tweeted: “Our best wishes go with the Latics fan concerned.

“A heartfelt thank you to supporters who alerted it quickly to the stewards and medical team in the Main Stand Upper.

“We will try to provide a further update but he is back responsive and receiving treatment.”

The match at Oldham resumed after a 23-minute stoppage.

And just before half-term in Wycombe’s 1-0 defeat against MK Dons, play was paused for a third medical emergency of the afternoon, albeit for two minutes.

REPEAT INCIDENTS

These are the latest incidents involving health scares since fans returned to stadiums.

Fulham ace Antonee Robinson, on international duty with USA, tweeted: “Thoughts are with the fan.

“Also, is it possible for someone to address that this seems to be happening very frequently now?”