32% of Dems Think It’s Racist Anytime a White Politician Criticizes a Politician of Color

Rasmussen released a very disturbing poll Wednesday that found “one-in-three Democrats think it’s racism any time a white politician criticizes a politician of color.”

While 80% of Democrats believe the president is a racist, 85% of Republicans think the racism charges by his opponents are politically motivated. Voters not affiliated with either major party are evenly divided on the question. Thirty-two percent (32%) of Democrats, however, say it’s racist for any white politician to criticize the political views of a politician of color. That’s a view shared by just 16% of both GOP and unaffiliated voters. Among all voters, 22% think it’s racist if a white politician criticizes the political views of a politician of color. Sixty-eight percent (68%) disagree, while 10% are undecided. But only 11% believe the term “racism” refers only to discrimination by white people against minorities. Eighty-four percent (84%) say racism refers to any discrimination by people of one race against another. These findings have changed little in surveys for the last six years.

Let’s put this another way: A third of Democrats believe that minority politicians should be immune from criticism by white politicians. Their policies can’t be challenged without there being an inherent racist motive. This is what a third of Democrats actually believe. If you’re a white politician and oppose raising taxes, you can debate higher taxes with another white politician, but if you have the same debate with a minority politician, you’re racist.

Is it starting to make sense yet? This is why Democrats nominated Barack Obama in 2008, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and why you can bet anything there will be a minority on the Democratic ticket in 2020. Minority and women are human shields to the Democratic Party.

Jon Del Arroz, a conservative science-fiction author who is Hispanic, summed up this attitude perfectly:

There is absolutely nothing American about the idea that certain people are above having their policies and opinions questioned.

Democrats are desperately hoping they can silence the opposition by automatically dubbing anyone who dares to speak out against someone who happens to be a minority as racist.

Conservatives put up with it for eight years under Obama, and sadly it worked to a degree. Obama’s repeated violations of the U.S. Constitution would have had any other president impeached. Obama’s status as a minority protected him from criticism from the media as well, and enabled Democrats to promote the narrative that Obama was a scandal-free president with little to no pushback.

