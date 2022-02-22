31 Yr Old Music Mogul Jamal Edwards Died Of ‘Sudden Heart Attack’ At Home

British music mogul and YouTube star Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden heart attack” at the home he shared with his Mother in West London his devastated friends have claimed.

The 31 year old SBTV founder and music entrepreneur died on Sunday morning after DJing the night before.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

My London reports: Initially, further details were not made public, but when his mum, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, confirmed his death, she said it was caused by a “sudden illness”. Jamal’s friend Dwayne, who went to Acton High School with him, has since told MailOnline that the star had suffered a heart attack at his mum’s home in Acton.

Jamal had played a final DJ set at Bubba Oasis, on Upper Street in Angel, on Saturday night. A spokesperson for the bar described him as “a legend, constantly in demand, but he always made time for those who are still trying to make their way, just like us”.

Dwayne told MailOnline : “The details are still not clear but we’ve been told that it was a heart attack. He was out DJing on Saturday night and eventually got home in the early hours of Sunday morning. The family are still trying to come to terms with it all, but we’ve heard that his mum found him in his bedroom and called an ambulance.”

Another friend, Jerry, said Jamal’s death has hit them all “really hard”.

He told MailOnline: “Jamal is a legend in this part of West London, and this has hit us all really hard. For him to go so suddenly in the prime of his life, when he was doing so much is truly shocking.”

In her statement, which was read out live by Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Jamal’s mother said she is suffering from the “deepest heartache” at the loss of “the centre of our world”.

Brenda said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated.