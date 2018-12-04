A 300 pound Pennsylvania woman has admitted she murdered her boyfriend by laying on top of him and “smothering him with her stomach fat” during a heated argument.

Windi Thomas pleaded guilty to the third-degree murder of her boyfriend Keeno Butler, who died from suffocation.

Thomas, 44, also hit Mr Butler with a table leg during the fight, a court in Pennsylvania was told.

She then lay on top of her boyfriend, who weighed around nine stone, and used her stomach to prevent him from breathing, the he Erie Times-News reports.

Thomas entered her plea in Erie County court on Monday, agreeing to a recommended sentence of between 18 and 36 years, depending on behavior.

Thomas, weighing over 300 pounds, initially attacked her 120 pound boyfriend with a knife, stabbing him in the hand, before bludgeoning him with a table leg. It was then she smothered her victim by sitting on his chest.

Butler’s death was ruled a homicide ’caused by respiratory insufficiency secondary to blunt force trauma to the neck and thoracic compression, exacerbated by blunt force trauma to the head,’ according to the affidavit.

‘I feel like she should have 40 or more,’ the victim’s sister, Sandra Jean Butler said in disagreeing with the deal. ‘She deserved life.’

It was a troubled relationship, according to Sandra, in the two years that Windi and Keeno had been seeing each other.

‘It was something that was going to happen,’ the victim’s sister told Erie News Now. ‘They even stayed at my house and I asked her, ‘don’t kill my brother’.’

Keeno Butler is survived by a daughter, Adele Brown, two grandchildren, his mother and nine siblings including Sandra, according to his obituary in the Meadville Tribune.

Thomas is to be held in Erie County Prison to await sentencing.