Over 300 Illegal Aliens Stopped by Armed Citizen Militia in New Mexico

Hundreds of illegal aliens attempting to cross into the United States were apprehended by a small militia called “United Constitutional Patriots” (UCP) Tuesday night near Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The militia, comprised of veterans and former cops, turned over the large group over to Border Patrol for deportation.

Infowars.com reports: A member of UCP who livestreamed the encounter can be heard saying, “Lots of coughing. Lots of men with little children. We need the wall folks, please share this. Lots and lots of coughing folks. This is what’s coming across our border. How bad does it get before we actually build the wall?”

Another militia member, Jim Benvie, also streamed on Facebook as they waited for Border Patrol to arrive and apprehend the illegal immigrants.

“I literally walked out and I looked, and all I saw was hundreds of people coming at us,” Benvie said.

“We’re just Americans,” Benvie told Daily Mail. “We’re veterans, we’re ex-law enforcement, we’re people that care about our national security. We’re people that care about our strained Border Patrol.”

While Border Patrol allegedly said it does not condone UCP’s actions, group leader John Horton told Newsweek, “We have a good work rapport with them. Our goal was to be here until we’re not needed. And when we’re not needed is when that wall is up.”

This is merely the latest example of the escalating crisis at the southern border, as just today President Trump asked Democrats in Congress to “return from their vacations and change the immigration laws,” and Yuma, Arizona declared a state of emergency over the surge of illegal immigrants.

“Big sections of Wall now being built!” Trump tweeted.