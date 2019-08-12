3 Year Old Girl In Critical Condition After Being Attacked By Her Mother With A Machete

A woman in Philadelphia was arrested after attacking her 3-year-old daughter with a machete on Sunday night, according to police
Local media report that the child is in a critical condition.
The mother hacked at her three year-old’s with a machete until the youngster’s skull was visible, police said.
The child believed her parent was just trying to give her a haircut.
RT reports: The child was rushed Albert Einstein Medical Center shortly after 8pm local time with wounds to her head, shoulder and knee, following the brutal attack by her own mother inside their home
“It appears as though the parent was under the influence of something,” police told local media, without stating whether anyone else was present at home at the time of the attack.
The woman, whose identity has not yet been made public, was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
Niamh Harris
