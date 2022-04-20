3 Vaccinated Sailors From USS George Washington Found Dead in 1 Week – Doctors Baffled

Three sailors from the USS George Washington Aircraft Carrier have been found dead in less than one week — and the Navy is refusing to publicly disclose the cause of death for any of the sailors.

One sailor was found unresponsive on the aircraft carrier last week and two other USS George Washington sailors were found dead at other locations, CNN reported.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events,” said Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, a Navy spokeswoman.

CNN reported:

Three sailors from the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead in less than one week, the Navy said, as the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities investigate the deaths. The Navy did not provide a cause of death for any of the three, but the ship did bring on board a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team. These teams are intended to provide short-term mental health support after a traumatic event, such as a loss of life.



The Navy identified the sailor found deceased on April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp. The Navy identified the sailor found deceased on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.



The Navy did not identify the third sailor who was found unresponsive on board the ship on Friday and died.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our Sailors,” Mommsen said.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month reinstated the Biden administration’s program mandating that members of the military be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face reassignment, NPR reported.

At the request of the Biden administration, the court agreed to preserve the Navy’s ability to reassign Navy seals and other military personnel who refuse to be vaccinated.