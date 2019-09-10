28 Percent of Democrats Say It Should Be Illegal to Belong to NRA, Poll Shows

Over a quarter of Democrats believe it should be illegal to join pro-gun rights organizations such as the NRA, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

Rasmussen Reports found that 28 percent of Democrats say affiliating with organizations such as the NRA should be illegal, compared to 15 percent of Republicans.

Thehill.com reports: The poll also found that 32 percent of Democrats favor declaring the NRA a terrorist organization in their home communities, while 14 percent of Republicans and 20 percent of unaffiliated voters agree.

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted to label the NRA a terrorist organization last week.

Out of all voters, 18 percent think belonging to pro-gun rights groups should be illegal, while 23 percent support declaring the NRA a terrorist organization in the communities they live in.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8. The poll has a margin of error of 3 percent.

This polling comes at a time when gun control has dominated headlines after recent shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Odessa, Texas.