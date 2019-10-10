25% Of Americans Have ‘Never Eaten A Vegetable’, Survey Reveals

One in four Americans has never eaten a vegetable according to a survey that also found corn is the most liked vegetable in the US.

Corn is the most popular vegetable in America, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans who were asked which vegetables they liked and disliked the most. However, the most surprising result of the study may be that a staggering number of adults admit they haven’t eaten any vegetables their entire lives.

The survey reveals some shocking numbers — and perhaps a telling truth about the modern American diet. One in four respondents say they’ve actually never eaten a vegetable at all! And of those who do eat vegetables, the average person only includes veggies in a third of their meals, according to the survey, which was commissioned on behalf of VeggieTracker.com by Dr. Praeger’s.

Most of us already know they should be eating more vegetables. While more and more people are adopting plant-based diets, there’s still a long way to go toward reaching recommended consumption levels,” says Larry Praeger, CEO of Dr. Praeger’s, in a statement.

The survey revealed that, while many Americans don’t eat vegetables at all, many more are motivated to increase their vegetable intake. Nearly three in four (72%) of Americans admit they wish they ate more vegetables than they do currently. Similarly, 67% say they feel guilty when they don’t have any fresh produce with their meal.

As for why people don’t eat vegetables, a quarter of respondents said their vegetables go bad before they get around to eating them, and the same number complained vegetables are too expensive to buy regularly. Another 22% said vegetables take too long to prepare, and 20% aren’t sure how to cook them properly.

Curious as to the rest of the results? Here’s a look at the top 10 most popular vegetables among Americans:

Corn                              91%
Potatoes                        91%
Carrots                          89%
Tomatoes                      89%
Onion                            87%
Green beans                 87%
Cucumbers                   86%
Broccoli                         85%
Cabbage                        84%
Peas                               83%

And the most hated vegetables, according to the survey:

Turnip                            27%
Beets                             26%
Radish                           23%
Brussels sprouts           21%
Artichoke                      20%
Eggplant                       20%
Butternut squash          20%
Zucchini                        18%
Mushroom                     18%
Asparagus                     16%

The survey was conducted by market research firm OnePoll.

