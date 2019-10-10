25% Of Americans Have ‘Never Eaten A Vegetable’, Survey Reveals

Corn is the most popular vegetable in America, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans who were asked which vegetables they liked and disliked the most. However, the most surprising result of the study may be that a staggering number of adults admit they haven’t eaten any vegetables their entire lives.

The survey reveals some shocking numbers — and perhaps a telling truth about the modern American diet. One in four respondents say they’ve actually never eaten a vegetable at all! And of those who do eat vegetables, the average person only includes veggies in a third of their meals, according to the survey, which was commissioned on behalf of VeggieTracker.com by Dr. Praeger’s.

“Most of us already know they should be eating more vegetables. While more and more people are adopting plant-based diets, there’s still a long way to go toward reaching recommended consumption levels,” says Larry Praeger, CEO of Dr. Praeger’s, in a statement.

The survey revealed that, while many Americans don’t eat vegetables at all, many more are motivated to increase their vegetable intake. Nearly three in four (72%) of Americans admit they wish they ate more vegetables than they do currently. Similarly, 67% say they feel guilty when they don’t have any fresh produce with their meal.

As for why people don’t eat vegetables, a quarter of respondents said their vegetables go bad before they get around to eating them, and the same number complained vegetables are too expensive to buy regularly. Another 22% said vegetables take too long to prepare, and 20% aren’t sure how to cook them properly.

StudyFinds report:

Curious as to the rest of the results? Here’s a look at the top 10 most popular vegetables among Americans:

Corn 91%

Potatoes 91%

Carrots 89%

Tomatoes 89%

Onion 87%

Green beans 87%

Cucumbers 86%

Broccoli 85%

Cabbage 84%

Peas 83%

And the most hated vegetables, according to the survey:

Turnip 27%

Beets 26%

Radish 23%

Brussels sprouts 21%

Artichoke 20%

Eggplant 20%

Butternut squash 20%

Zucchini 18%

Mushroom 18%

Asparagus 16%

The survey was conducted by market research firm OnePoll.