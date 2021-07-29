24 Hours After Biden Reinstates Mask Mandate He Appears at Event Unmasked

Biden’s hypocrisy was highlighted on social media, where users blasted Biden’s elitist “Do as I say, not as I do” attitude.
Infowars.com reports: On Tuesday, the CDC reversed its May advisory on face coverings, telling both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mask up because of the dreaded Covid delta variant.
Biden himself also had told vaccinated Americans back in May that “If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”
Why should Americans listen to Biden or the CDC if they can’t adhere to their own advice?
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch