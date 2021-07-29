24 Hours After Biden Reinstates Mask Mandate He Appears at Event Unmasked

Just 24 hours after the Biden administration re-imposed its mask mandate for all Americans, Joe Biden was spotted at an event in Pennsylvania greeting supporters without a mask.

Biden administration: You need to wear a mask even if you're vaccinated.



Biden: pic.twitter.com/9Z0kmZwX1c — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 28, 2021

Biden’s hypocrisy was highlighted on social media, where users blasted Biden’s elitist “Do as I say, not as I do” attitude.

This is bullshit. Indoors, hundreds of people, zero masks. I will no longer be wearing a mask since these democrats make up their own rules that do not apply to all. https://t.co/ZDg6UorjN8 — 48™️ (@fadde) July 28, 2021

While his administration pushes for mask mandates on vaccinated Americans, Joe Biden mingles with dozens of maskless people. pic.twitter.com/gclRQ3QOfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2021

Infowars.com reports: On Tuesday, the CDC reversed its May advisory on face coverings, telling both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mask up because of the dreaded Covid delta variant.

Biden himself also had told vaccinated Americans back in May that “If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

Why should Americans listen to Biden or the CDC if they can’t adhere to their own advice?