24 Hours After Biden Reinstates Mask Mandate He Appears at Event Unmasked

July 29, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
24 hours after Biden admin reinstates mask mandate Biden appears at event maskless
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Just 24 hours after the Biden administration re-imposed its mask mandate for all Americans, Joe Biden was spotted at an event in Pennsylvania greeting supporters without a mask.

Biden’s hypocrisy was highlighted on social media, where users blasted Biden’s elitist “Do as I say, not as I do” attitude.

Infowars.com reports: On Tuesday, the CDC reversed its May advisory on face coverings, telling both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mask up because of the dreaded Covid delta variant.

Biden himself also had told vaccinated Americans back in May that “If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

Why should Americans listen to Biden or the CDC if they can’t adhere to their own advice?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)