2,246 Unborn Children Found Dead on Property of Abortion Doctor

Will County authorities are conducting an investigation after discovering thousands of preserved fetal remains on the property of a well known South Bend former abortion doctor.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted them on Thursday informing them of the grisly discovery of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains.

Dr. Klopfer was suspended in 2015 after he was accused of failing to report an abortion on a 13-year-old girl, and the horrifying discovery on his property of thousands of fetal parts raises questions about the true nature of his work.

WGNTV reports: The attorney said the remains were found while going through Klopfer’s property and contacted the coroner to request proper removal.

Sheriff’s detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and representatives from the coroner’s office arrived at the address and took possession of the remains.

Authorities said there is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property.

WSBT in South Bend reports Kloper used to practice at the Women’s Pavilion in South Bend. His medical license was suspended in 2015 after he was accused of failing to report an abortion on a 13-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s office said the family is cooperating fully with this investigation.

Klopfer passed away on September 3, 2019.