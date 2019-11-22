220 Pound Transgender Giant Will Play Handball At Women’s World Cup

Until 2016, Hannah Mouncey played in Australia’s men’s handball league. Now, after transitioning to a woman, the six-foot-two, 220-pound Mouncey is utterly dominating Australia’s women’s handball league.

In December, the women’s handball World Cup will be decided in Japan. France are reigning champions, but all the attention is directed on the Australian team whose star player is a former male wrestler and footballer who literally towers over opponents and overpowers them in reach, strength, speed, power and weight, but has been allowed to compete as a woman despite the incredible advantage.

Australian lineman Hannah Mouncey was named Callum until 2016 and was an elite athlete who represented his country in the men’s handball World Cup 2013. Now Hannah will play the handball World Cup again – but this time for the women’s national team.

Hannah began undergoing a so-called gender correction in 2015 and since May 2016 has identified as a woman. She had hoped to represent Australia as early as that year, but International Olympic Committee guidelines say that men who convert to women have to undergo at least 12 months of hormone therapy before they can compete against women, Hannah was denied that opportunity.

This is Hannah Mouncey who’s just represented Australia at handball. pic.twitter.com/8JsPIuVayV — Glen Cottingley (@GlenCottingley) December 22, 2018

Mouncey said she’d never opt for surgery to switch genders, insisting she was transitioned with the assistance of a daily supplement plan.

“I take four pills a day,” she said. “Estrogen and an anti-androgen. That’s pretty much it.

“I am transitioned. Some people will get cosmetic surgery, you know, hundreds of thousands of dollars reshape their jaw or their voice box and have surgery and all sorts of stuff. I’m definitely not going down that path.”

Criticism against transgender athletes

Denmark is one of the countries that will face Australia and their 220 pound giant in the group stage of the tournament. Danish Confederation Captain Klavs Bruun Jørgensen says that they are forced to accept the situation but that “in the long run it becomes a difficult thing to deal with, when we are suddenly confronted with a team of five transgender people”.

“It will instead be about the ethical and moral dilemmas we face when a man changes sex and suddenly enters the women’s scene with 110 kilos in the luggage,” he told the magazine.

Hannah Mouncey is not the first transgender male who is suspected to gain major benefits from being born as a male and going through male puberty. Cyclist Rachel McKinnon and athlete Cece Telfer are other examples of athletes who have gone from being mediocre male athletes to world-beating female athletes.