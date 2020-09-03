2020 Moderators Unveiled for Presidential Debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates has unveiled its three moderators for this year’s planned debates.
It’s still unclear whether Joe Biden will go against Nancy Pelosi’s orders and show up for the presidential debates.
Chris Wallace from Fox News – someone criticized for being an opponent of Trump, Kristen Welker from NBC, a far-left Trump hater, and Steve Scully from C-SPAN will moderate this year’s debates.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Wallace is a complete anti-Trumper. The far left FOX News host ruined FOX News Sunday and made it unwatchable. Wallace attacked President Trump in December saying, “I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”
Why would Republicans EVER agree for Wallace to be a moderator?
Mediaite reported:
The Commission on Presidential Debates has made their decision on who will moderate the three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 election.
After presiding over the last presidential debate of the 2016 election, Fox News’ Chris Wallace will return on September 29th to oversee the first face-off between Trump and Biden in Cleveland. The second debate debate in Miami will be held by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully on October 15th, and the third one in Nashville will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker on October 22nd.
The Trump Campaign responds “some are clear opponents“.
These are not the moderators we would have recommended if the campaign had been allowed to have any input. Some can be identified as clear opponents of President Trump, meaning Joe Biden will actually have a teammate on stage most of the time to help him excuse the radical, leftist agenda he is carrying. One thing is sure: Chris Wallace’s selection ensures that Biden will finally see him face-to-face after dodging his interview requests. That is, if Biden actually shows up.
