In 2018, Former California Gov. Jerry Brown complained that “dangerous” President Donald Trump was “sabotaging the world order” before speaking on behalf of globalists around the world in stating “we gotta get rid of this guy.“
Gov. Jerry Brown, whose radical leftist policies on climate change, gun control, and criminal justice reform were responsible for reducing the once great Golden State to its present disastrous condition, appeared on TV to trash President Trump and promote the globalist “world order” in footage that was recently recirculated online..
Gov. Jerry Brown’s remarks didn’t go down well on Twitter, with patriotic Americans rising up in the comments to tell Gov. Moonbeam where to stick his globalist loyalties and failed policies.
