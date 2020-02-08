2013 Video: Serial Rapist Harvey Weinstein Thanks Bloomberg for Helping His Company

A video from 2013 has surfaced showing Michael Bloomberg honoring Harvey Weinstein at a ceremony where the now-serial rapist cracks sex jokes and praises the former New York mayor for helping his movie company.

“The reason Bob and I became fond of independent foreign films is because when we were 14-year-old boys, and our hormones were raging, we saw an ad for the Mayfair movie theater…and it said ‘the 400 blows,’ and we thought it was something else,” Weinstein said at the June 10, 2013 event, which was held at Gracie Mansion.

Bloomberg was honoring Weinstein and his brother Bob as part of a “Made in New York” campaign led by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

A clip from the video was posted to Twitter on Friday showing Weinstein making the creepy sex joke.

Weinstein was charged on May 25, 2018 with raping two women in New York. He was charged on Jan. 7 with sexually assaulting an actress in Los Angeles. Multiple other allegations have also surfaced since then.

The full version of the Bloomberg event, which has been on YouTube since 2013, also shows Weinstein thanking the Bloomberg for helping his movie company.

Weinstein says Bloomberg “dropped a lot of things” to help his company after it fell on difficult financial times during the 2009 recession.

“We’ve had tremendous years, but about four-and-a-half years ago, there was a bump in the road,” said Weinstein.

“I called our mayor, and I just said, ‘you know, things are a little topsy-turvy here at the company, you know, we’d be moving jobs to California, and we don’t want to leave New York City.’ And the mayor, extremely busy as he was with so many more important things, dropped a lot of things and got it done for us.”

“The mayor’s there in a big way. The mayor was there in a visual way,” Weinstein continued.

“And I don’t think Bob and I would be on this stage if the mayor wasn’t there for us, so thank you mayor.”

Dailycaller.com reports: A Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman noted in a statement that the event was held before allegations against Weinstein were publicly known.

“This video is from four years before the truth about Harvey Weinstein was known, when he was known for helping raise tens of millions of dollars for 9/11 responders and for helping to spur Lower Manhattan’s rebirth,” Julie Wood, the campaign spokesman, told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

“When Mike was Mayor, New York’s film industry almost tripled in size and employed over 100,000 people a year, as film companies and film production came back to New York,” she added.

“This video shows New York City thanking Weinstein for his role in that, and again, it was four years before the truth about Harvey was known.”