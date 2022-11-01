2000 Mules Investigators and True the Vote Founder Arrested Days Before Midterms

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and investigator Gregg Phillips have been arrested and held in custody just one week before the midterms.

Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered Engelbrecht and Phillips to be arrested and held in contempt of court over their refusal to identify a confidential information who helped them obtain evidence that election software compnay Konnech was storing election-related data on servers in China.

Ivory Hecker, a former Fox News reporter turned independent journalist was reporting from the scene during the hearings in the district court. She reports:

“Judge Hoyt orders that Engelbrecht and Phillips be held in custody for a day or more until they bring forth the information they are withholding,” Hecker tweeted. She added, “Judge says he never got a straight answer on who was in the Dallas hotel room January, 2021, and he doesn’t know how many people were there. Judge says the way Phillips and Engelbrecht talked suggests True the Vote did have access to the hacked computer data, though they deny it.

The patriotic duo have been taken into custody by US Marshalls and are currently being detained. Here is a video of Engelbrecht and Phillips being led out of the courtroom:

Last night, on her Truth Social account, Catherine Engelbrecht posted this touching message to the truth warriors who continue to investigate the evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election:

Hi friends. Writing on the eve of what appears to be jail time. Still praying it doesn’t happen. But if it does, be assured we won’t be gone forever. More importantly, know this: Be strong. Be courageous. Lead with love. We are a lot more alike than we are different. You have been entrusted to hold the line for this time. You can do it. Finish strong.

100% Fed Up report: Engelbrecht and Phillips were the duo behind the bombshell documentary 2000 Mules that used geofencing data to uncover an alleged massive ballot-harvesting operation in several key states across America in 2020.

Engelbrecht and Phillips are being held in custody just one week before the midterm elections

On September 8, True the Votes’ Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips dropped a bombshell about the arrest of Eugene Yu, CEO of Konnech, an E. Lansing, MI-based company responsible for the software used in managing elections in several states that stored personal information of over 1 million Americans in its database.

Konnech, much like Dominion, almost immediately sued True the Vote as a way to silence them and keep them from speaking out about the bombshell information they provided to reporters at The Pit related to Konnech and the unlawful transfer of information from America to China.

According to True the Vote investigator Gregg Phillips, the FBI had already been investigating Konnech.

“These were legitimate people who believed that this software posed a national security risk to the United States of America, and they were working with us closely to try to stop this from being in place during the midterms,” Phillips said.

“The focus point was always we needed to remove this software from the election, but taking a step further, there were a lot of other concerns that the bureau had.”

“In fact, the president of this company sits on the board of another election company that is one of the founding members of DHS’s election security task force. So you want to talk about the fox in the hen house? It’s all right there,” Engelbrecht noted about Konnech CEO Eugene Yu’s membership on Votem Corp.’s Board of Advisors. Furthermore, Phillips added, “The same individual who programmed this election mess, PollChief, was also the lead programmer for the Confucius Institute internal comms [communication] mechanism.” “Meaning how they exchange data between here and China; this same person built the entire app that runs all of these elections across the United States. This is a red Chinese communist op run against the United States by Chinese operatives, and it’s a disaster.”

The FBI agents indicated that Konnech had already “been on their radar” and that there were “lots of other problems” with the U.S. election company, including “banking issues” and problems involving the company’s overseas operations in “Australia” and “Canada.”

The media brutalized Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips for making accusations against Konnech. Konnech almost immediately sued them for reporting the truth about what they found.

On Tuesday, the LA County District Attorney’s office announced that Eugene Yu was arrested and taken into custody for suspected theft of information on voters stored on servers in Communist China.

Konnech distributes and sells its proprietary PollChief software, which is an election worker management system that was utilized by the county in the last California election. The software assists with poll worker assignments, communications, and payroll. PollChief requires that workers submit personal identifying information, which is retained by the Konnech. Under its $2.9 million, five-year contract with the county, Konnech was supposed to securely maintain the data and that only United States citizens and permanent residents have access to it. District Attorney investigators found that in contradiction to the contract, information was stored on servers in the People’s Republic of China. The East Lansing Police Department and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan also assisted in the investigation.

Konnech CEO was considered a major flight risk when he was caught in his vehicle allegedly heading to the airport with a suitcase ore backpack. Yu had left his cell phone, which could track his movements, at home.

During a Zoom call yesterday, Ingham County Prosecutors Office Unit Chief Nicole Matusko called Mr. Yu a significant flight risk and explained how they believed he was attempting to potentially flee the United States.

Mr. Yu has substantial ties to the country of China.

He maintains relationships with family and friends in China.

He also has extensive and significant business relationships in the country of China.

He also has business relationships with other countries outside of the United States.

In addition, when he was arrested yesterday, he was arrested with a backpack or luggage, and he was, in fact, on his way to the airport. I do not have confirmation as to where he was going, but he was on his way to leaving the state of Michigan.

In addition to having his luggage with him, I was notified yesterday that his cell phone was left at his residence in Meridian Township. Mr. Yu is the owner of a. business or businesses that are technology based. He is a technologically savvy individual, so in our view—leaving his cell phone behind when he was going to another state is suspicious.

It all sounds perfectly normal. We are living in an upside-down world, America, where heroes are being locked up and criminals are being allowed to commit crimes as long as they benefit the Democratic Party.