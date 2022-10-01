20-Year-Old Med Student Drops Dead From Heart Attack ONE DAY After COVID Jab

A healthy 20-year-old medical student in Kansas suffered a fatal heart attack “suddenly and unexpectedly” last week just 24 hours after receiving a COVID jab.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post last Tuesday, the family of Regan Lewis said they “can’t say for sure there is a link” between her untimely death and the Covid shot she received one day prior in order to take part in nursing school clinical studies.

“I can’t say for sure that there is a link, but our beautiful 20 year old healthy daughter, Regan Lewis had a Covid shot yesterday so she could participate in her clinicals,” Regan’s mother Connie wrote on Facebook.

“Today, she went into cardiac arrest and has been flown to Kearney. She is on a ventilator and is fighting for her life. PLEASE PLEASE PRAY FOR HER!”

Infowars.com reports: In subsequent updates, Connie later revealed her daughter “coded,” meaning her heart rate flatlined, and she passed away shortly thereafter.

From the mother’s Facebook for those looking for a link. pic.twitter.com/5cQ8rXgAzy — Rachel Moseley 🍎🥧🍂 (@raeemose) September 30, 2022

According to her obituary, Regan “grew up on the family farm where she loved being around animals. She enjoyed training horses, barrel racing, working and sorting cattle, and driving the combine.”

“Regan was also a talented artist and liked painting. Along with caring for animals, Regan was good at caring for people, which led her to pursue a career in nursing. Regan worked her way up from a CNA to a CMA, and then in May of 2022 became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Colby Health and Rehab and was continuing her studies at Colby Community College to receive her Associates Degree in Nursing and to become a Registered Nurse.”

A vigil and visitation for Regan will be held Friday, with funeral mass and burial set to take place Saturday.

A request for comment from Regan’s family was not immediately returned as of writing.

Over the past few years, Infowars has repeatedly reported on the untimely deaths of individuals who died within hours, days and weeks of receiving Covid jabs, with some receiving the experimental mRNA vaccines due to work-related mandates.

Despite the numerous documented deaths, medical authorities continue to claim “causation does not equal correlation,” and that the jabs are completely “safe and effective.”