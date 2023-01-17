2 Year-Old Died Suddenly Day After Receiving Both The Covid & Annual Flu Jabs

A 2-year-old girl died suddenly last month after receiving both the Covid jab and the annual flu vaccine, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
VAERS, which is co-managed by the CDC and FDA, is a national early warning system to detect possible safety problems in US-licensed vaccinations.
The Gateway Pundit reports: According to the data from the CDC’s VAERS WONDER System, a two-year-old girl from New Hampshire died suddenly one day after receiving one dose of the Moderna vaccine and FluLaval Quadrivalent vaccine.
The young child was vaccinated on December 15 with the Covid and flu vaccines.
She died the next day, December 16, 2022.
The child was not hospitalized, as was shown in the report, suggesting that the event occurred suddenly.
An online obituary published by Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home in Plaistow, New Hampshire, matches the details posted on the VAERS website.
The Gateway Pundit reached out to the parents earlier this month on their Facebook accounts, but they did not respond to our request for comments.
The two accounts are no longer searchable and can’t be reached through Messenger.
The death announcement that was previously published by Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home has also been taken down.
