19-Year-Old Regrets Transgender Surgery: ‘I Feel As Though I Have Ruined My Life’

A 19-year-old man has spoken out about the disastrous results of the transgender surgery he underwent as a teenager, saying he regrets going through the life-altering procedure.

Nathanial, who began the gender transformation when he was just 15-years-old, eventually undergoing gender reassignment surgery to remove his male genitals and “transition” into a trans “female,” now says, “This whole thing was a bad idea.“

Less than a year after having several transgender surgeries, Nathaniel is now struggling with depression, declaring: “I am 19 years old, and I feel as though I have ruined my life.”

Nathanial’s disturbing story is being told by anti-child transgender activist Walt Heyer.

Heyer is a former transgender, who spent eight years living as a woman, and is now speaking out against the rise in children undergoing gender transitions. He is trying to warn liberal parents about the dangers of allowing their children to transition before they are old enough to make an informed decision.

As previously reported, Heyer is warning that encouraging a child to identify as a gender other than their biological sex is a form of “child abuse.”

In Nathaniel’s case, he says he was bullied in elementary school because he was “sensitive”, uninterested in sports, and preferred playing with the girls.

When he was a bit older, he discovered internet pornography, heard about transgenderism, and as he says, “convinced myself that’s what I was.”

When he finally told his mother in the summer after eighth grade, she made an appointment with, in his words, “a doctor at an informed-consent clinic.”

He started seeing the doctor a week after his 15th birthday. Speaking from the vantage point of his nineteenth year, it’s pretty clear that the experience did not improve his life.

“From then on,” he says, “I slowly detached from everything until I was just staying home, playing video games, and going on the internet all day.

“I stopped reading, drawing, riding my bicycle. I surrounded myself in an echo chamber that supported and validated my poor decisions, because the others were also, unfortunately, stuck in that pit, too.”

A month after his 18th birthday, Nathaniel had what the industry euphemistically refers to as “bottom surgery.” For a biological male like Nathaniel, that meant surgically refashioning the male genitalia into a pseudo-vagina.

He suffered complications that required a second surgery a few months later, and he also underwent facial surgery to feminize his appearance.

Nine months later, he says: “Now that I’m all healed from the surgeries, I regret them. The result of the bottom surgery looks like a Frankenstein hack job at best, and that got me thinking critically about myself.

“I had turned myself into a plastic-surgery facsimile of a woman, but I knew I still wasn’t one. I became (and to an extent, still feel) deeply depressed.”

In a separate but similar tale, former transgender woman Peter Benjamin told Sky News Australia that he came to regret a decision to transition from male to female, causing him to return to life as a man.

A former soldier, Benjamin transitioned from male to female after undergoing gender reassignment surgery and now says the mistake is “making me ill.“

The 60-year-old is now living as a man again but cannot reverse the surgery that removed his male genitalia.