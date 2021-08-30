17 Yr Old Tells Other Teens To Get Jabbed Despite Getting Blood Clot 3 Days After Her 1st Vaccine

A 17-year-old who was hospitalised with a Covid-related blood clot after receiving the covid vaccine, is urging other teens to get jabbed!

Schoolgirl Maisy Evans, who was hospitalised with a blood clot in her lung after testing positive for the virus three days after having her first jab, thinks other young people to take virus seriously.

“Young people must not underestimate the impact Covid-19 could have on them. I have no underlying health conditions and generally, I am fit and well. Yet here I am, laying in a hospital bed with a blood clot in my lung” she said

Evans who is a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament then added: “Young people are among those who are (so far) unvaccinated, so it’s important for those who are offered the vaccine in the next few weeks to take it.”

The Mail Online reports: Speaking from hospital, she said: ‘This virus is not a joke for young people and those eligible must get vaccinated. Rest assured, I’m on the long road to recovery!’

She added: ‘I’m 17 years old and I’m currently taking antibiotics, steroids, morphine and blood thinners.

‘Please continue to take this virus seriously, even if you consider yourself generally fit and well like myself.

‘I’m expecting to stay a couple more nights because at the moment I’m unable to regulate my own oxygen levels.’

Ms Evans, who is also presenter on the Young, Female, and Opinionated podcast, initially feared she had meningitis or sepsis before being diagnosed with a Covid-related blood clot by doctors.

She has now thanked the NHS staff on her ward for her care and for ‘treating her so well’.

She added: ‘I’d like to take a moment to thank the fantastic staff at The Grange University Hospital for treating me so well!

‘It’s a pill almost as hard to swallow as the enormous amoxicillin ones, but I don’t think I’d be here without the staff on this ward.’