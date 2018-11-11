A 13-year-old girl who offered to help an asylum seeker by giving him free private tutoring to help him “learn the language” and integrate into society has learned a valuable lesson herself about multiculturalism and diversity.

After agreeing to tutor the 27-year-old asylum seeker, the 13-year-old was brutally raped when the refugee exploited the young girl’s hospitality for his own devious desires.

German newspaper SN-Online reported that the child was forced into sex acts by the asylum seeker, who is more than double her age, after she entered a room with him, believing he wanted he wanted to improve his German language knowledge.

“My daughter said he restrained her and locked the door,” the girl’s 42-year-old mother said. “He forced her.”

The child testified that she had told the migrant, “No, I don’t want this,” but he continued to force himself upon her, according to Unser Tirol 24.

MadWorld reports: Most disturbingly, the refugee claims that he is completely innocent and that the child initiated the sexual contact. He also maintains that he believed that she was at least “18 or 19” because she “looked grown-up.”

“I thought she was 18 or 19. She looked grown-up,” said the man at the county court trial. Both had met several times before.

By his own account, the 27-year-old just wanted to speak German with the girl to learn the language. “I did not want a relationship, because I’m a married man.”

Supposedly, the girl took the initiative. “The intercourse was friendly,” said defender Michael Einars for his client. That too would be punishable. “I am only human,” said the defendant.

The incident occurred at the girl’s friend’s house in Bückeburger, where the child volunteered at a local refugee center and formed a close relationship with her rapist. In fact, the girl’s own mother admitted in court to knowing that her young daughter had a crush on the much older, married asylum seeker. She confessed that, despite the large age gap, the girl would often gush over the refugee, stating that “she loved him.” Another witness confirmed that the girl would often be seen holding hands with the man, giving “the impression of a normal couple.”

A witness told the court that because the girl “looked very young to me,” he confronted the asylum seeker concerning the relationship. He added that he informed the migrant that “there are laws” in Germany that make a sexual relationship with a child a crime. However, the accused insists that he “did not understand that” and swears that he thought the child was nearly 20 years of age.

The asylum seeker has been accused by prosecutor Karin Dubben of sexual assault of a child. Judge Norbert Kütemeyer will announce the verdict later this month.

While the left assures us that migrants are no more likely to commit offenses like this than their native hosts, the statistics prove otherwise. Although they claim that this is due to violent crimes by migrants being twice as likely to be reported, German authorities have blatantly tried to censor migrant crime statistics for years.

According to the study, which was conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences and paid for by Germany’s Ministry of Family Affairs, police witnessed an increase of 10.4 percent in reported violent crimes in 2015 and 2016. More than 90 percent of the increase (not of total violent crimes) was said to be attributable to migrants.