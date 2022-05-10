13 Year Old Dies In Sudden ‘Medical Emergency’ During Junior Football Match

A young footballer tragically died after a sudden ‘medical emergency’ during a match in Nottingham on Saturday.
Samuel Akwasi, who has been described as “well respected” by his team, suffered a cardiac arrest after collapsing on the pitch, East Midlands Young Elizabethan Football League (YEL) said.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In a statement the Nottinghamshire FA confirmed that 13-year-old had sadly died after collapsing during the match.
Latest Videos
Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
The incident happened when the teenager was playing in a match between FC Cavaliers Green Under-13 and WBCY FC Rossoneri Under-13
The Mail Online reports: His club FC Cavaliers described him as ‘very well respected’, while his record on the FA’s website show he scored seven goals in 14 appearances this season.
In a statement released through the Nottinghamshire FA, a spokesman for the club said: ‘Samuel Akwasi – FC Cavaliers u13s player. Samuel has been playing for FC Cavaliers from u9s until now.
‘[He] was very well respected by all his team members.’
The match between FC Cavaliers Green U13 and WBCY FC Rossoneri U13 was abandoned.
FC Cavaliers Green were playing at home at the Forest Sports Zone, at the Forest Recreation Ground, according to an FA match listing.
The Nottinghamshire FA sent their condolences to Samuel’s friends, family and team mates at this extremely difficult time.
It’s the second time in less than a year that a young player died following a medical emergency on the pitch.