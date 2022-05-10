13 Year Old Dies In Sudden ‘Medical Emergency’ During Junior Football Match

A young footballer tragically died after a sudden ‘medical emergency’ during a match in Nottingham on Saturday.

Samuel Akwasi, who has been described as “well respected” by his team, suffered a cardiac arrest after collapsing on the pitch, East Midlands Young Elizabethan Football League (YEL) said.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In a statement the Nottinghamshire FA confirmed that 13-year-old had sadly died after collapsing during the match.

1/2 Nottinghamshire FA is saddened to inform you that following a medical emergency during a youth game yesterday, 13 year old Samuel a player for FC Cavaliers has passed away. — Nottinghamshire FA ⚽️ (@NottsFA) May 8, 2022

The incident happened when the teenager was playing in a match between FC Cavaliers Green Under-13 and WBCY FC Rossoneri Under-13

The Mail Online reports: His club FC Cavaliers described him as ‘very well respected’, while his record on the FA’s website show he scored seven goals in 14 appearances this season.

In a statement released through the Nottinghamshire FA, a spokesman for the club said: ‘Samuel Akwasi – FC Cavaliers u13s player. Samuel has been playing for FC Cavaliers from u9s until now.

‘[He] was very well respected by all his team members.’

The match between FC Cavaliers Green U13 and WBCY FC Rossoneri U13 was abandoned.

FC Cavaliers Green were playing at home at the Forest Sports Zone, at the Forest Recreation Ground, according to an FA match listing.

The Nottinghamshire FA sent their condolences to Samuel’s friends, family and team mates at this extremely difficult time.

It’s the second time in less than a year that a young player died following a medical emergency on the pitch.