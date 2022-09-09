1,249 Athletes Suffer Cardiac Arrests, With 847 Dead, Post Jab

Over the last year a whopping 1,249 athletes have suffered heart problems after receiving the experimental Covid jab, with 847 of them dying as a result.
While Big Pharma and the mainstream media keep telling the public that the Covid vaccine program is “safe and effective,” new data suggests they are not telling the truth.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Expose-news.com reports: Good Sciencing is maintaining a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 and 2022 after receiving one or more doses of Covid injections.
Latest Videos
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
For comparison to years before the commencement of mass Covid injection campaigns, below are some studies.
The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball.
A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. From 2005 to 2006 an average of sixty-six (66) deaths per year were found, of which 82% of the cases were during competition or training.
According to Maron’s study, in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year. But in 2021 and 2022, so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned, Good Sciencing wrote. “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the ‘not vax related’ list. ‘Enlarged heart’ was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).”
As of August 2022, during 2021 and 2022 Good Sciencing have so far recorded 847 athlete deaths post-Covid injection, with ten in the month of August 2022 alone.
Below is Good Sciencing’s record, as of today, of athlete deaths in the month of August 2022:
- 07/08/2022 Malaysia Dead
Marc Marie (52), Hiker was on holiday in Malaysia and hiking with friends in the mountains, when he suddenly collapsed. A rescue team sent to the scene immediately performed CPR but he died. News Story
- 05/08/2022 Germany Dead
Marco Memenga (38), FC Brookmerland Football player scored a goal and then died during the match with BW Filsum in Germany. News Story
- 05/08/2022 Ireland Dead
Dillon Quirke (24), Clonoulty Rossmore Hurling player collapsed in a match against Kilruane McDonaghs. He received instant medical attention on the pitch, then transferred by ambulance to hospital where he later died. News Story News Story2
- 05/08/2022 Kentucky, USA Dead
Aaron Crawford (18), Knott County Central HS American Football player and wrestler. He had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 04/08/2022 New Zealand Dead
Unnamed school girl (12), Runner “collapsed while running in an Auckland (New Zealand) park. She died in hospital the same evening. News Story
- 03/08/2022 Botswana Dead
Unnamed girl (15), Mexican Girls Football player collapsed during training and died at the hospital. News Story
- 02/08/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Lars Tate (56), former Georgia Bulldogs American Football, and later for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He had very recently been diagnosed with cancer and died suddenly before he was due to begin chemotherapy. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Ireland Dead
Frank O’Dwyer (Age), Cyclist and accident & emergency (A&E) consultant at a hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland. During the Tour de Kilkenny. He had an “incident” during the event and died a few days later. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Arizona, USA Dead
Cesar Vazquez (17), Peoria Centennial High School American Footballer died overnight. News Story News Story2
- 01/08/2022 Mississippi, USA Dead
Phillip Laster (17), American Footballer and high school student collapsed while working out with the football team, and died at the local hospital. News Story
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Scientists Create World’s ‘Deadliest Flu Virus’ - September 9, 2022
- 1,249 Athletes Suffer Cardiac Arrests, With 847 Dead, Post Jab - September 9, 2022
- ‘Real UFO’ Caught On Camera By World’s Top University Professor - September 9, 2022