1,249 Athletes Suffer Cardiac Arrests, With 847 Dead, Post Jab

Over the last year a whopping 1,249 athletes have suffered heart problems after receiving the experimental Covid jab, with 847 of them dying as a result.

While Big Pharma and the mainstream media keep telling the public that the Covid vaccine program is “safe and effective,” new data suggests they are not telling the truth.

Expose-news.com reports: Good Sciencing is maintaining a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 and 2022 after receiving one or more doses of Covid injections.

For comparison to years before the commencement of mass Covid injection campaigns, below are some studies.

The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball.

A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. From 2005 to 2006 an average of sixty-six (66) deaths per year were found, of which 82% of the cases were during competition or training.

According to Maron’s study, in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year. But in 2021 and 2022, so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned, Good Sciencing wrote. “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the ‘not vax related’ list. ‘Enlarged heart’ was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).”

As of August 2022, during 2021 and 2022 Good Sciencing have so far recorded 847 athlete deaths post-Covid injection, with ten in the month of August 2022 alone.

Below is Good Sciencing’s record, as of today, of athlete deaths in the month of August 2022: