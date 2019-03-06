12 Year Old Discovers Nearly All Presidents Are Related to Each Other

All U.S. Presidents, apart from one, descend from European royalty, according to a 12-year-old girl who has traced the genealogical trees of all presidents.

BridgeAnna d’Avignon from California has created a ground-breaking family tree that connects 42 of the 43 presidents back to King John of England.

As the Dailymail reports, Clinton claims the lineage to her 18th great-grandparents through the Rodham family of her father’s side while Trump is related to her through his mother Mary Anne Macleod, who was born in Scotland.

According to MyHeritage.com, both Hillary Clinton’s and Donald Trump’s lineages trace back to John of Gaunt, the 1st Duke of Lancaster and his third wife Katherine Swynford. John of Gaunt was one of the sons of King Edward III.

King Edward III of England is in the Plantagenet family tree and is a descendant of King John Lackland Plantagenet, which means that even the newest president of the United States is not different news from the others when it comes to the lineage and their ancestry.

This adds Donald Trump to the group of US presidents that share the same ancestor, a discovery made by BridgeAnne d’Avignon. You can read more about it below.

BridgeAnne d’Avignon, aged 12, was doing a genealogy research on her lineage when she decided to change the course and try to decipher the genealogy of the presidents of the United States.

In her thorough research which involved over 500,000 names through history, her aim was to find the ancestry of all US presidents and see if there was a ‘presidential Adam’ that connected all of them. To everybody’s surprise, she discovered that 42 of 43 US presidents trace back to a single person: John Lackland Plantagenet, King of England (r. 1199-1216).

If you are familiar with the theories about the Illuminati, or the ruling elite families that govern the world, it may not come to a big surprise to find that ALL United States presidents (with the exception of one), including the Bushes, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and even Barack Obama, happen to be cousins and that all of them are descendants of King John of England.

The only president BridgeAnne couldn’t connect in the lineage was Martin Van Buren, the 8th president of the United States. As for the others, this means that they are not only descendants of King John of England, but also distant cousins of Elizabeth, the Queen of England and the British Royal family.

King John Plantaganet was king of England from 1199 to 1216. He was most famous for signing the Magna Carta in 1215, and for losing the Duchy of Normandy to King Philip II of France, thus receiving his nickname Lackland. He was also depicted as the villain in the Robin Hood tales.