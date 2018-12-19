11-Year-Old Boy Dances On Stage For Money At Adult Gay Bar

Video footage has emerged of an 11-year-old boy dancing in a sexually provocative manner at a New York gay bar while grown men shower him with dollar bills.

“Drag Kid” Desmond headlined at a sleazy event called Club Woah! hosted by the 3 Dollar Bill gay bar in Brooklyn on Dec. 1.

Men who wished to watch the half naked child dance were able to buy tickets on an Eventbright page in which the venue described itself as “queer owned & operated we foster a safe space from love.”

In disturbing video footage posted to social media, the kid can be seen dressed as a Gwen Stefani-lookalike — full drag makeup, a blonde wig, and a female crop top — as he danced to the song “Like a Girl” by No Doubt.

Dailywire.com reports: The Daily Wire has reviewed and confirmed the “performance” through video and photo posts on social media but has chosen not to link to the exploitative footage.

The performance, first flagged by YouTuber Yosef Ozia, was promoted on Eventbrite by 3 Dollar Bill.

“Only in New York… a nightclub that makes you go WHOA!!!,” reads the promotion. “FEATURING: Upcoming Legend from Television and the Runway: DESMOND IS AMAZING!!! PERFORMING LIVE! … This stage, this dance floor, this house… is ours as long as we protect it.”

The promotional ad notes that 3 Dollar Bill bar is “queer owned & operated and we foster a safe space from love. We respect all human persons as long as those human persons are also respectful to the ones around them.”

“I left after seeing a child dance on stage for money at nighttime. This was on Saturday night and I have been feeling disturbed ever since,” wrote a one-star reviewer of 3 Dollar Bill on December 3 via Yelp.

Other reviewers on Yelp noted that the club has a no cell phone policy, as highlighted by Dangerous.com.

“The club has a weird no cell phone policy, but we we [sic] wanted to have a good night, so we went along with it. The club put our phones in these locked sleeves, which we could tire around the club. Upon entry, they stamped our hands and write our phone check/cost check numbers in our wrists in permanent marker,” said one reviewer.

Another said, “They also make you put your phone into a locked magnet pouch at the door, so it can’t be used while there. You can slip it into your pocket but can’t get in the pouch.”

Though many have been outraged at Desmond’s parents because of the clearly over-sexual nature in which the child has appeared publicly, the media have been relentlessly promoting the “inspirational” “drag kid.”

Left-wing site The Daily Beast gushed over Desmond and his progressive parents in a disturbing piece from February, titled, “RuPaul Loves ‘Drag Kid’ Desmond. You Will Too. Fiercely.” In June, the TODAY Show promoted the over-sexualized child: “Meet the 10-year-old ‘drag kid’ taking over social media with inspiring message,” reads the caption to a video interview with Desmond.

“It is really amazing being in the spotlight because I get so much support and I’m an inspiration to so many people, which is one of my number one goals,” Desmond told The Daily Beast. “I like all the fame, and helping the LGBT community fight for our rights.”

When Desmond was just six years old, he was featured in a music video with drag queen and Season Six winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon. As a fourth-grader, the child was used to advance the LGBT agenda, giving a speech at New York City’s Pride in 2017.

Though Desmond told The Daily Beast the Napoles family takes no money from his drag endeavors, it appears the parents are jumping into for-profit territory (if they have not already). Desmond’s “current projects” are listed on DesmondIsAmazing.com, such as a clothing line exclusively for “drag kids” called Haus of Amazing.

The boy is also working on a magazine called The Amaziest Magazine, “targeted at LGBTQ youth” and “preparing to launch a new video series on his YouTube channel called ‘Let’s Get Amazingly Real with Desmond is Amazing.” Under “future projects,” DesmondIsAmazing.com says the boy plans on launching a makeup line for drag kids.

Site visitors are asked to complete a form for “all bookings or inquires,” though under “representation” the site reads “none.”