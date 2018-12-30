10,800 U.S. Children Were Raped by Illegal Immigrants in 2018

The number of U.S. children raped by illegal immigrants in 2018 was a staggering 10,800, according to data compiled by NCFIRE (North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement).

By blocking the funding for a US-Mexico border wall, Chuck Shcumer and Nancy Pelosi are condemning thousands more children to suffer a similar fate.

Americanlibertyreport.com reports: What is it going to take to get a wall built on our southern border? Tucker Carlson had the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel on his show this past week to talk about the blazing success of Israel’s border wall with Egypt. 55,000 illegal aliens from poor African countries had snuck into Israel in one year, which is a huge number for such a tiny geographic area. As the rates of rape, murder, burglary, grand theft auto and dynamited ATM machines skyrocketed, Israel’s government opted to build a wall on its border.

Pelosi and Schumer insisted in their public debate with Trump that a wall won’t work. How about Israel’s wall? In 2016, the number of illegals dropped to less than 20. In 2017, it dropped to zero. Zilch. Nada. Israel has proven that a border wall is 100% effective in keeping out illegal immigration.

Perhaps America could try to recreate that experiment, given that the total costs for the wall are less than one-fifth of what illegal aliens cost the taxpayers in a single year. Two-and-a-half months after the wall is completed, it will have paid for itself. Talk about long-term value!

One of the most disgusting elements of our lack of a wall on our southern border is the fact that most of the Americans who originally demanded a border wall – have been dead for many years! Mexico’s Revolutionary War lasted from 1910 to 1920. It was during those years of bloody, violent conflict amid our dysfunctional southern neighbors that Americans began asking Congress to build a wall to keep Mexico’s problems on Mexico’s side of the border.

The federal government sent troops to the border to keep the violence from spilling into America. Citizens were rightly concerned that Mexican partisans, starving due to a war with their own federal government, would begin raiding and pillaging American border towns for food. The Texas Rangers were reactivated to patrol the border, and other states enlisted militia groups to protect the American people from being victimized by a war that had nothing to do with our own citizens.

After the states complained for years that they were dealing with a federal problem, the American people began asking for a big, beautiful, hyuuuge wall on our southern border. Wouldn’t it make more sense, they argued, to put up a large physical barrier instead of having to patrol huge stretches of land with armed guards on horseback? It would have been a huge cost savings to build a wall.

Congress responded to years of American requests for a wall by forming the federal Border Patrol in 1924. In other words, America’s government has been trying to deal with the “border crisis” in exactly the same manner for the past 100 years, without trying anything new.

How about if we just TRY the wall? Could we at least build it and test the results for a few years, just so we can finally alleviate Nancy Pelosi’s concerns that a wall won’t work? We would even look the other way as Nancy invests hundreds of thousands of dollars in a ladder manufacturing company.

Meanwhile, data compiled by NCFIRE (North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement) reveals that the state of North Carolina has arrested an average of 18 illegal aliens every month this year for the crime of child rape.

Statistically, this means that the 50 states in America are on track to arrest 10,800 illegal aliens for raping children in 2018. And that 10,800 figure is a bare-minimum, super-generous, giving-the-illegal-alien-child-rapists-the-benefit-of-the-doubt number. A total of 10,800 arrests assumes that each illegal alien child rapist only rapes one child in America. Many will rape three, four, or a dozen before they are caught, so the “true” number could be in the 30,000 to 40,000 raped children range.

Given that these 10,800 child rapes would have been 100% preventable if the illegal alien child rapists had not been in America, we would love to see these figures shared prominently on a national news broadcast. Unfortunately, that might make some illegal alien cancer researchers look bad, so we’ll probably never hear it repeated. We hate to break it to you America, but when Mexico sends us its child rapists, sometimes they’re not sending us their best child rapists.

Just out of curiosity, we would love to hear what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s cutoff number would be. If 10,800 raped children in America is not enough to make them desire a wall on our southern border, where is the line? Would 20,000 child rapes be too many? How about 50,000? Or, should we just accept that massive amounts of child rape are what we have to endure as a country, so we can atone for some sin that we never committed against Mexico?

Here’s another fun fact you can share at Christmas parties: Mexico has had an estimated 140,000 civilians killed in the cartel wars that have been raging unabated down there since 2001. Which means that every two years, more Americans die from Fentanyl that comes in through Mexico than Mexico has lost in a bloody 17-year war. We’re starting to think that maybe Mexico has a lot of problems that its child rapists are bringing with them when they sneak over the border.

We’ve been asking for a wall for 100 years now, but instead we still have the Border Patrol trying to do the job. The result is 10,800 annual child rapes and 70,000-plus Fentanyl deaths. We’re really sorry that it makes Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer uncomfortable to have to talk about the wall out in the open, in the light of day. But we’re sorrier for all of the raped children and Fentanyl overdose victims and their families, so suck it up, buttercup. We want The Wall and we want it now.