105-Yr-Old Grandma Who Beat COVID: ‘Just Believe in God and Drink Gin’

One fo the oldest women in the United States has revealed her secret to surviving two pandemics and outliving three husbands.

According to 105-year-old Lucia DeClerk – praying to God and drinking gin is the secret to a long, healthy life.

“Prayer. Prayer. Prayer,” DeClerck told reporters. “One step at a time. No junk food.”

Surviving her second pandemic is also be attributed to the nine gin-soaked golden raisins she has eaten daily for her entire life, the NY Times reported.

Lucia DeClerck, the oldest resident of a New Jersey nursing home, beat the coronavirus after she tested positive on her 105th birthday.



Her tips for living a long and healthy life? Prayer, avoiding junk food and eating nine gin-soaked raisins each morning.https://t.co/e427XvSogT — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 23, 2021

“Fill a jar,” DeClerck told the Times. “Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.”

DeClerck celebrated her 105th birthday on Jan. 25, the same day she was diagnosed with COVID-19, KYW-TV reported.

“She’s just been open with everything in life and I think that has really helped her because she hasn’t hesitated to do whatever she’s wanted to do,” DeClerck’s son, Henty Laws III, told the television station.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy surprised the centenarian with a personal phone call Monday morning, KYW reported.

The raisin recipe may seem quirky, but it difficult to argue with DeClerck’s longevity. Some of her other habits include drinking aloe juice — straight up from the container — and brushing her teeth with baking soda. The baking soda worked wonders: DeClerck’s relatives said she did not have a cavity until she was 99, the Times reported.

“We would just think, ‘Grandma, what are you doing? You’re crazy,’” DeClerck’s 53-year-old granddaughter, Shawn Laws O’Neil, of Los Angeles, told the newspaper. “Now the laugh is on us. She has beaten everything that’s come her way.”