These 100 Hollywood Celebs Who Accused Kavanaugh of Rape Are Now SILENT on Biden

Nearly 100 Hollywood celebrities who falsely accused Brett Kavanaugh of rape have remained silent or defended Joe Biden on the more-credible sexual assault allegations against him, a new study has found.

A massive list of A-list stars, many of whom claim to be #MeToo supporters, attacked then-SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh in 2018 after he was accused of sexual assault. In many casts, these same celebrities have actively sought to discredit Biden accuser Tara Reade by implying she is a liar or Russian asset.

The stunning hypocrisy is catalogued in a new Newsbusters study that singles out celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Jimmy Kimmel, and Patricia Arquette.

The study identified 95 Hollywood celebrities figures who have a double standard when it comes to the #MeToo movement.

Breitbart.com reports: The study also highlights Time’s Up advocates including Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, and Julianne Moore who have not publicly commented on the allegations against Biden. But these A-list actresses voiced support for Christine Blasey Ford and her accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Biden hasn’t been held to the same, or any real standard by his friends in Hollywood. It’s clear #MeToo has become a political weapon, not a moral awakening, as these virtue-signalling hypocrites sold it,” the study concludes.

Newsbusters found some Hollywood #MeToo figures who have tried to discredit Tara Reade.

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer implied that Reade is a Russian asset in a tweet this month. “So is Tara Reade/’Jennifer’ trying to impress Vladimir on behalf of Donald Trump/’John Barron’?” she wrote. During the Kavanaugh controversy, Singer defended the women who accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

So is Tara Reade/"Jennifer" trying to impress Vladimir on behalf of Donald Trump/"John Barron"? — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 2, 2020

Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette has also sought to discredit Reade, calling into question her public statements and implying that she is lying.

Which Tara Reade do you want me to believe? The one who last year said Biden touched her neck and made her feel uncomfortable Or this one? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 2, 2020

Late-night host James Corden joked repeatedly about Kavanaugh in 2018, even calling him an “angry alcoholic.” But when Corden interviewed Biden on April 21, he failed to ask any questions about Tara Reade.

The same goes for Jimmy Kimmel, who has mocked Kavanaugh on his show but never once brought up Reade during his interview with Biden.

Comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski were both arrested during an anti-Kavanaugh protest in 2018. But neither has condemned Biden.

“It’s clear that the standard of ‘#believeallwomen,’ — that all-hallowed #MeToo mantra — ended up only being a manipulative political weapon used against powerful men the left hated and put away when powerful lefty men were accused,” the study says.

Among the other celebrities found in the study are Jane Fonda, John Legend, Jim Carrey, Samantha Bee, Alicia Keys, Emmy Rossum, Padma Lakshmi, Seth MacFarlane, Josh Gad, and Sally Field.