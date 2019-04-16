Nearly 100 abortion clinic workers have quit their jobs after seeing pro-life film ‘Unplanned’, according to the movie’s director.
During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Chuck Konzelman said 94 abortion workers have approached former Planned Parenthood executive Abby Johnson’s nonprofit, And Then There Were None, according to Pure Flix Insider.
CBN reports: “One percent of the abortion workers in the United States, after getting one look at them being portrayed on film,” he said, “have decided to change their lives … and what they do for a living.”
The Pure Flix filmmaker was on Capitol Hill to speak on a panel regarding Twitter’s alleged censorship of “Unplanned.” On its opening weekend in late March, the social media platform temporarily suspended the film’s promotional account.
“Unplanned” chronicles Johnson’s eight-year career at Planned Parenthood and her conversion to the pro-life movement after she watched a doctor perform an abortion via ultrasound.
Ashley Bratcher, the actor who portrays Johnson in the faith-based movie, tweeted Thursday she receives messages “every single day” from people whose lives — and minds — were changed after seeing “Unplanned.”
The movie beat box-office expectations for its opening weekend, bringing in $6.1 million — more than doubling forecasted earnings.
In an interview earlier this year with Faithwire, Konzelman said “Unplanned” was made “for such a time as this,” noting the series of pro-abortion bills that have passed state houses across the U.S. in recent months.
“We couldn’t have foreseen the rapid developments that are suddenly coming to a head,” he said, “but we serve a God who could, and did.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- ISIS Planning Series of Paris-Style Massacres Across Europe - April 16, 2019
- Almost 100 Abortion Workers Quit After Seeing Pro-Life Movie ‘Unplanned’ - April 16, 2019
- Female Jihadi Jailed over Attempted Car Bombing Outside Notre Dame in 2016 - April 16, 2019