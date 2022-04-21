10 Yr Old Girl Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Leisure Centre

A young girl has died after going into cardiac arrest at a leisure centre in south west London on Tuesday afternoon.

The ten year old girl was taken from Putney Leisure centre to hospital where she sadly died a short while later.

A statement from the Met Police said: “A ten-year-old girl was reported to be in cardiac arrest. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and administered emergency first aid”

The Evening Standard reports: A school spokesman said: “Our entire school community has been left shocked, saddened and deeply upset at today’s tragic events involving a pupil from our school who has sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family as they come to terms with their loss and we will do all we can to support them and also our staff and all our pupils in the difficult days ahead.”

A Putney Leisure Centre spokesman confirmed the girl had become unwell while visiting the centre.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

A gym user who was at the centre at the time of the incident said the facility was was closed after the incident with users told there had been a “medical emergency”.

The woman said: “Staff were running around and there was a look of horror on people’s faces. When I found out what had happened I was very upset. The staff here are so friendly and they would have dealt with the situation as well as anyone could under the circumstances.”

The centre has swimming pools, a gym, and function room and lists a number of children’s activities.

London Ambulance said an ambulance crew, advanced paramedic, two medics in fast response cars and an incident response officer were scent to the scene.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took them as a priority to hospital,” a spokesman said.

A forensic scene is in place and enquiries continue.